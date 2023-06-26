4th Judicial District Attorney holds press conference to discuss Club Q case

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - The Club Q shooter received five life sentences and an additional 2,208 years after entering a plea deal Monday morning. This prevents the case from going to a jury trial.

While reading the sentencing recommendations during the arraignment, Fourth Judicial District Attorney Michael Allen stated the killer knew exactly what they were doing during the mass shooting. Allen outlined the shooter, 23-year-old Anderson Aldrich, had hand-drawn diagrams detailing how best to attack Club Q.

Allen, Colorado Springs Police Chief Adrian Vasquez, Colorado Springs Mayor Yemi Mobolade, former Mayor John Suthers, and representatives from the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Colorado Springs Fire Department, and El Paso County Commissioners are expected to speak in a press conference on Monday morning's court proceedings.

KRDO will stream that press conference above. The press conference is expected to begin at 1 p.m. Watch that above.

After a brief break, the press conference will resume with statements and questions for the families. That will be streamed above.