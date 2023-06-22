Suspect in hours-long Manitou Springs standoff identified

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Manitou Police Department released the name of the man who caused an hours-long shelter-in-place Wednesday night.

At 5:45 p.m., officers responded to a man threatening people in public. After trying to contact the suspect in a motel in the 00 block of Manitou Ave., a shelter-in-place was issued.

According to police, they suspected the man might have a weapon.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office SWAT team, Colorado Springs Police Department, and Colorado State Patrol responded to the stand-off.

At 10:30 p.m., investigators were able to peacefully resolve the standoff. The suspect was taken into custody and charged with Felony Menacing and Criminal Mischief. He was being booked into the Criminal Justice Center.

The suspect has since been identified as 28-year-old Michael Austin Mcilveene.

The shelter-in-place was lifted. No major injuries to the suspect, the public, or law enforcement officers were reported.