Shelter-in-place order issued for area of Manitou Springs

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Manitou Springs Police Dept. (MSPD) has issued a shelter-in-place Wednesday evening for a half-mile radius around the 00 block of Manitou Ave.

According to the City of Manitou Springs, the shelter-in-place was issued at 6 p.m.

Information is limited at this time. All we currently know is that the shelter-in-place was issued after officers responded to a "call for disturbance." The city said the MSPD will provide more information later this evening.