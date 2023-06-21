Skip to Content
News

Shelter-in-place order issued for area of Manitou Springs

KRDO
By
New
Published 6:49 PM

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Manitou Springs Police Dept. (MSPD) has issued a shelter-in-place Wednesday evening for a half-mile radius around the 00 block of Manitou Ave.

According to the City of Manitou Springs, the shelter-in-place was issued at 6 p.m.

Information is limited at this time. All we currently know is that the shelter-in-place was issued after officers responded to a "call for disturbance." The city said the MSPD will provide more information later this evening.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Tyler Dumas

Tyler is a Digital Content Producer for KRDO

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content