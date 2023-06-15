Colorado Springs teen receives lung transplant from anonymous donor

COLORADO SPRING, Colo. (KRDO) -- We have an amazing update on a young man we first highlighted back in March of 2023.

Lonnie Pesterfield got sick after a routine dental procedure. It was then doctors realized that he was battling a rare autoimmune disease that was targeting his lungs.

The Colorado Springs community really responded and helped Lonnie's family raise more than $40,000 for medical care. But the big news is that Lonnie is now home and recovering after receiving a lung transplant from an anonymous donor.

When Lonnies' mother first came to KRDO, she said she hoped to raise awareness about organ donation, not only for her son but for every family going through a medical crisis. It seems she did just that.