Colorado Springs man on trial for the 2012 murder of 19-year-old Kara Nichols

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - More than ten years after the disappearance of 19-year-old Kara Nichols, her accused killer is standing trial.

Joel Hollendorfer is accused of killing Nichols in 2012 in El Paso County.

The prosecution claims Hollendorfer is guilty of first-degree murder after hiring Nichols as an escort and then strangling her to death.

Hollendorfer's defense argues their client should only be found guilty of tampering with evidence claiming her death was an accident.

Following her disappearance, court records reveal detectives found ads displaying Nichols as an escort.

"I think this is a good opportunity to remind people that Kara was not her actions in the last couple of years of her life. She was not defined by any of the lifestyle decisions that she made," said Sydnee Scofield, a spokesperson for the Nichols family.

Scofield said it's crucial that people understand Kara was solely a young victim in this tragedy, and her decision to work as an escort should not be used in any way as a justification for placing blame.

Wednesday in court, the prosecution played a recorded conversation between Hollendorfer and an El Paso County Sheriff's detective in October 2014, two years after Nichols disappeared.

According to court records, detectives looked through Nichols' phone records and found Hollendorf messaged her the night she disappeared.

"It's very difficult," said Scofield. "Some of the language that he was using to describe Kara was very difficult to hear, and I think it would be difficult for anyone to hear language like that used for their daughter."

In the recording, Hollendorfer is heard telling detectives that he never met up with Nichols. He claims he waited for 45 minutes in the parking lot of the Colorado Springs Loaf 'N Jug, before leaving because she never showed up.

The detective asked Hollendorfer multiple times if he ever interacted with Nichols, but he denied any interaction.

Hollendorfer did tell the detective, "I wish I would have, she looked like a very fun girl.”

However, arrest records show that Hollendorfer confessed to a family member that he accidentally strangled Nichols during sex in his truck before burying her body on his parent's property.

Tuesday, Nichols' dad testified. Thursday morning, Nichols' best friend took the stand.

Hollendorfer's ex-wife and mother are expected to testify in the coming days.

In court Thursday, the prosecution said they expect to rest their case Tuesday, two days earlier than expected.