El Paso County Sheriff’s Office looking for assistance involving a burglary in Falcon

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO)--The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man suspected of a burglary in Falcon.

The man is suspected to have burglarized a business in Falcon in the early morning hours of Saturday, June 10.

The EPCSO states the man walks with a limp and his right arm is in a sling.

Anyone who might recognize the man or this vehicle is asked to call the tip-line at (719)-520-7777 or Crime Stoppers at (719)-634-STOP.