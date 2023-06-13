El Paso County Sheriff’s Office looking for assistance involving a burglary in Falcon
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO)--The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man suspected of a burglary in Falcon.
The man is suspected to have burglarized a business in Falcon in the early morning hours of Saturday, June 10.
The EPCSO states the man walks with a limp and his right arm is in a sling.
Anyone who might recognize the man or this vehicle is asked to call the tip-line at (719)-520-7777 or Crime Stoppers at (719)-634-STOP.
