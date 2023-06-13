Skip to Content
News

El Paso County Sheriff’s Office looking for assistance involving a burglary in Falcon

EPCSO
By
New
Published 11:40 AM

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO)--The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man suspected of a burglary in Falcon. 

The man is suspected to have burglarized a business in Falcon in the early morning hours of Saturday, June 10. 

The EPCSO states the man walks with a limp and his right arm is in a sling. 

Anyone who might recognize the man or this vehicle is asked to call the tip-line at (719)-520-7777 or Crime Stoppers at (719)-634-STOP.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Jaleesia Fobbs

Jaleesia is a Digital Content and Weekend Broadcast Producer for GMC.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content