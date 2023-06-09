Palmer Red Rock Trail reopens to the public

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)--Colorado Springs Parks, Recreation, & Cultural Services (PRCS) along with the United States Forest Service (USFS) is announcing that the Palmer Red Rock Trail is now reopened to the public.

The trail section, also known as Section 16 Trail or the National Forest System Trail 775, according to the PRCS, provides an important connection between Red Rock Canyon and Bear Creek Cañon Park.

The trail connection has been closed since the significant rockslide and destruction of a trail bridge in May of 2022.

PRSC officials partnered with USFS officials to install signs in the area to warn the public of potential danger.

The USFS performed an assessment to determine no mitigation work would be required to reduce the risk of the rock sliding any further, and concluded the risk was no greater than other natural hazards in the area.