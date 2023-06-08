Victim’s family in murder-suicide discusses failure to respond allegations against Colorado Springs Police

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The family of the victim in a murder-suicide is set to hold a press conference regarding recent allegations that the Colorado Springs Police Department failed to save their loved one.

On Friday, June 2, police began investigating a shooting inside a car at a parking lot off S. Nevada Ave., between a Taco Bell and a Wendy’s. At the scene, officers found two men dead inside an All Copy Products company vehicle from an apparent murder-suicide.

The victim was identified as Qualin Campbell and the suspect was identified as David Karels of Colorado Springs.

Georgia-based law firm Harry M. Daniels LLC, retained by Campbell's wife, claims CSPD knew about the dangerous situation he was in for nearly an hour before responding.

Campbell's family, joined by lawyers, is expected to discuss the accusations they've made against CSPD. The press conference is set to be held at 11 a.m. outside the Colorado Springs Police Department.

