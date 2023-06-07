Skip to Content
Names released in Colorado Springs murder-suicide investigation

Victim 31-year-old Qualin Campbell
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Police Department has released the names of the two men found dead inside a car along S. Nevada Ave. on June 2.

According to CSPD, officers were dispatched to the parking lot between Wendy's and Taco Bell to investigate a shooting. Once at the scene, officers found two men dead.

The shooting scene is in the parking lot outside of the Taco Bell on S. Nevada Ave.
June 2, 2023

Bystanders reportedly tried life-saving efforts on the man in the driver's side of the car, but he didn't survive his injuries. The passenger was also dead and had been shot.

On June 5, the El Paso County Coroner's Office identified the man found in the driver's seat as 31-year-old Qualin Campbell. His death is being investigated as a homicide.

The coroner's office identified the passenger as 44-year-old David Karels of Colorado Springs. His death is being investigated as a suicide.

Police said this is still an active investigation, anyone with information is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719)-444-7000. To remain anonymous call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719)-634-7867.

CSPD said this is the tenth homicide in the city so far in 2023. At this time last year, there were 24 homicides.

