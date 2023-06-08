CPW says you can ask Denver Nuggets mascot, ‘SuperMascot Rocky’ for an autograph…but not a real mountain lion

COLORADO (KRDO) -- Colorado Parks and Wildlife has a great sense of humor and are major fans of the Nuggets. Wednesday, before the Denver Nuggets beat the Miami Heat in Game 3 of the NBA Finals, CPW tweeted a reminder of the differences between SuperMascot Rocky and real mountain lion.

"If there is anything you take away from this post it's that you shouldn't ask an actual mountain lion for their autograph mmkay?" CPW tweeted in jest.

The first difference, SuperMascot Rocky has a lightning bolt tail...a real mountain lion does not.

(CPW)

The second key difference... SuperMascot Rocky can sign your basketball...a real mountain lion cannot (and should not!).

(CPW)

Finally, impressively, SuperMascot Rocky can make a half-court shot and as you may have guessed...a real mountain lion cannot.

(CPW)

