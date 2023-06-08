Colorado Springs police add two new K9’s to their team

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department announced two new K9 members to the team, K9 Riggs and K9 Creed!

K9 Riggs is a 1 year old Belgian Malinois from the Czech Republic. CSPD said he specializes in narcotics detection, apprehension, tracking, and article location. On his days off, police said Riggs loves destroying Kong toys or eating his favorite Grandma Lucy’s treat flavor (banana/sweet potato). He also loves to play soccer in the yard and stare at himself in any mirror.

(CSPD)

"Riggs is excited to serve the City of Colorado Springs at the only speed he knows…..100 mph," CSPD said.

K9 Creed is a 2 year old 82 pound German Shepherd . CSPD said Creed loves to play with his Jolly soccer ball and play with his brother and sister at home. Creed loves attention and pets from everyone he meets. His nickname from the department is “big friend.”

"Creed loves going to work and is always attentive," CSPD said.