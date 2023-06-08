Colorado Springs Airport to begin nonstop service to Minneapolis/St. Paul

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Airport launched new carrier Thursday, Sun Country Airlines, with nonstop service twice a week to Minneapolis/ St. Paul (MSP.

The flight will be twice a week from June 8 to Sept. 4. Then, starting on Sept. 5, service will go to one time a week through Nov. 26, 2023.

“We are thrilled to welcome Sun Country Airlines as a new carrier at COS. We know our community is just as excited for this addition to COS service,” said Greg Phillips, Director of Aviation for COS.

The first MSP departure will be June 8 at 6:20 p.m. The first MSP arrival is at 5:18 p.m.

“We are excited to launch our service to Colorado Springs,” said Grant Whitney, Senior Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer. “I want to thank our partners at the Colorado Springs Airport for their enthusiasm and the community for its welcome. Our Midwestern customers love the mountains in the summer. We also hope you will take advantage of our service to visit the Minneapolis-St. Paul area where we have a vibrant restaurant and theater scene, lakes, boating and trails for outdoor activities, and more.”