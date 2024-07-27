Less Smoky Today, More Storms

SATURDAY: Between an upper-level wind shift and thunderstorms cleaning out the atmosphere Friday afternoon, air quality is going to be the best today as it's been since last Sunday! Expect another round of afternoon thunderstorms developing between 2-5 PM in the mountains before spilling over onto the I-25 corridor. Similar to Friday, heavy rain, frequent lightning, and small hail are the primary threats. Storms will clear by late evening. High temperatures today will be hot, running a few degrees above average in the upper 80s for the Springs and 90s for Pueblo

SUNDAY: Speaking of heat. The end of the weekend will end on the toasty side with highs soaring into the mid-90s for Colorado Springs and 100 for Pueblo. Don't expect much cloud cover to provide relief either.

NEXT WEEK: Heat will be unrelenting as we close out July and enter August. Storm chances are looking bleak too, Highs will range from the mid-90s to near 100 in Colorado Springs to the low 100s in Pueblo. A few storm chances are possible by Thursday/Friday, but high temperatures are still expected to remain above normal.