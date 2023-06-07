Weekly senior citizen lunch in Manitou Springs blossoms into helpful food bank

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - What began as a small senior citizen lunch hosted in the basement of a Manitou Springs church has become a weekly food distribution center for people in need.

St. Andrew's Episcopal Church has now opened its doors to people of all ages who need food and basic personal necessities. However, senior citizens who come for the weekly Wednesday lunch at 12:30 p.m. will get the first pick of the goods.

The food distribution center offers produce, canned and dry goods, meat, pet food, and personal hygiene items.

Michelle Tomasik, who has been spearheading the operation for just over four years, said that the number of people who've come in for help has doubled since she began. Tomasik explained these are hard times for some.

Despite being retired, Tomasik said she makes an effort to help those in need every week.

“People are very grateful. That’s why we’re here," said Tomasik.

To help support the church monetarily, visit this website. Food donations are also accepted. Those can be dropped off during the pantry's open hours every Wednesday between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m.