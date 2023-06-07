Gov. Polis signs bill making falsely reporting a mass shooting a felony, among other bills

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- Gov. Jared Polis signed a new bill into law Wednesday that makes the false reporting of an emergency a class 6 felony.

SB23-249. "False Reporting Of Emergency" adds that the false reporting of a mass shooting or active shooter in a public or private place or vehicle that transports people or property is a class 6 felony.

Other bills the Gov. is signing today: