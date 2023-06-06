Man dies while trying to flee Colorado State Patrol

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO)--A man is now dead while trying to evade Colorado State Patrol (CSP) during a traffic stop.

On Thursday, June 1, at approximately 1:50 a.m., a Colorado State Trooper was observing a car driving westbound in the eastbound lanes of Colorado Highway 470 going toward I-70.

The Trooper was able to stop the car and as they walked up to speak to the suspect, the man immediately got out of the vehicle.

CSP reports upon initial interaction, the Trooper suspected the man was impaired and while trying to ID the driver, the suspect reentered the car from the passenger side and climbed into the driver’s seat.

The Trooper tased the driver to prevent him from escaping but CSP reports the suspect removed the taser probes, started the vehicle, drove down a grassy median, over a retaining wall, and landed onto the eastbound I-70 off-ramp to westbound Highway 6 towards Golden.

CSP resorts the suspect got out of the vehicle and ran across the off-ramp, jumped over another concrete barrier onto eastbound I-70, where he was hit and killed by a passing car.

The driver of the car that hit the suspect remained on scene and their name is not being released at this time.

A crash investigations team is now handling the ongoing investigation.