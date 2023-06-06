Aurora Police search for suspect in fatal road-rage shooting

AURORA, Colo., (KRDO) - The Aurora Police Department is investigating a fatal road-rage shooting that happened Monday night.

Around 9:53 p.m. June 5, police responded to a shooting on South Havana Street near East Idaho Place. After investigations, they determined that it was a road-rage shooting.

The victim - a 48-year-old Denver man - was hospitalized for gunshot wounds and later died in care.

Aurora PD investigators are interested in talking to people who were driving in the area who have seen the suspect vehicle.

The vehicle is a red or maroon Ford Explorer with tan trim. No suspect information is currently available, nor have they made any arrests.

The police department is asking that anyone who was driving between the hours of 9 and 10 p.m. in the area who witnessed an erratic driver or saw a vehicle that matches the description contact Metro Denver Crime Stopper at 720-913-7867.

The Arapahoe County Coroner's Office will identify the victim with the confirmation of next of kin as soon as possible.