Notorious former FBI Agent arrested for espionage dies in Colorado prison

FLORENCE, Colo. (KRDO)--The Federal Bureau of Prisons has released a statement following the death of an inmate at the United States Penitentiary (USP) at Florence ADMAX.

On Monday, June 5, at approximately 6:55 a.m., inmate Robert Hanssen was found unresponsive at the USP, and responding staff was called immediately to initiate life-saving measures.

Assistance from the Emergency Medical Services (EMS) was called to continue life-saving efforts but Hanssen was soon pronounced dead by EMS personnel.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) was notified and it was reported that no staff or other inmates were injured and at no time was the public in danger.

According to the FBI, on February 18, 2001, Hanssen was arrested and charged with committing espionage on behalf of Russia and the former Soviet Union.

Hanssen was using the alias "Ramon Garcia" with his Russian handlers and had provided highly classified national security information to Russia in exchange for more than $1.4 million in cash, bank funds, and diamonds.

On July 6, 2001, Hanssen pled guilty to 15 counts of espionage and on May 10, 2002, he was sentenced to life in prison without parole in the Eastern District of Virginia.

Hanssen was in custody at USP Florence ADMAX since July 17, 2002.

For more information about Hanssen and his arrest, you can read the full report by clicking here.