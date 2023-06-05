Skip to Content
News

Notorious former FBI Agent arrested for espionage dies in Colorado prison

FBI
By
today at 2:59 PM
Published 2:56 PM

FLORENCE, Colo. (KRDO)--The Federal Bureau of Prisons has released a statement following the death of an inmate at the United States Penitentiary (USP) at Florence ADMAX. 

On Monday, June 5, at approximately 6:55 a.m., inmate Robert Hanssen was found unresponsive at the USP, and responding staff was called immediately to initiate life-saving measures. 

Assistance from the Emergency Medical Services (EMS) was called to continue life-saving efforts but Hanssen was soon pronounced dead by EMS personnel. 

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) was notified and it was reported that no staff or other inmates were injured and at no time was the public in danger. 

According to the FBI, on February 18, 2001, Hanssen was arrested and charged with committing espionage on behalf of Russia and the former Soviet Union.

Hanssen was using the alias "Ramon Garcia" with his Russian handlers and had provided highly classified national security information to Russia in exchange for more than $1.4 million in cash, bank funds, and diamonds.

On July 6, 2001, Hanssen pled guilty to 15 counts of espionage and on May 10, 2002, he was sentenced to life in prison without parole in the Eastern District of Virginia.

Hanssen was in custody at USP Florence ADMAX since July 17, 2002.

For more information about Hanssen and his arrest, you can read the full report by clicking here.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Jaleesia Fobbs

Jaleesia is a Digital Content and Weekend Broadcast Producer for GMC.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content