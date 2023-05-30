Skip to Content
Colorado Springs Police Department looking for information surrounding a bank robbery after two suspects fled the scene

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is now opening up an investigation following an attempted robbery at a bank. 

The incident happened around 10:30 a.m. this morning on Tuesday, May 30, after CSPD received a call for service surrounding an attempted bank robbery at the 3700 Block of Bloomington Street. 

The Stetson Hills Division of the CSPD along with the CSPD Robbery Unit responded to the scene and following investigation efforts, they found two male suspects had entered the bank and demanded money. 

Although no money was given at the time of the incident, the two suspects left the scene and CSPD reports there were no injuries. 

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Pikes Peak area Crime Stoppers at (719) 634-7867 as the investigation is ongoing.

