Skip to Content
News
By
New
Published 1:15 PM

Colorado Springs Utilities and Pikes Peak Habitat for Humanity install smart, affordable landscaping

KRDO

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Utilities and Pikes Peak Habitat for Humanity teamed up to install water-wise landscapes at two of Pikes Peak Habitat for Humanity’s new houses.

Volunteers from Springs Utilities will installed plants, mulch and rock. Water conservation experts with Springs Utilities worked with Pikes Peak for Humanity to develop plant options that will thrive on one-day-a-week watering. Not only does it save water but it also lowers the cost for the homeowners.

“We are happy to work with Pikes Peak Habitat for Humanity to install resilient landscapes that will thrive with limited water while creating a beautiful place to live,” said Lisa Pace with Springs Utilities. “These landscapes will only cost about $10 per month to water, resulting in a nice and affordable landscape for everyone.” 

“Not only will this partnership drastically reduce the amount of water our homeowners use on their yards, but it will also significantly reduce their utility bills. With the current economic and drought climate in El Paso County, every drop and penny saved makes a difference," said Eric Wells, Pikes Peak Habitat for Humanity construction superintendent. 

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Riley Carroll

Riley is a weekend anchor and reporter for KRDO. Learn more about her here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content