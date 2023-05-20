Colorado Springs Utilities and Pikes Peak Habitat for Humanity install smart, affordable landscaping

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Utilities and Pikes Peak Habitat for Humanity teamed up to install water-wise landscapes at two of Pikes Peak Habitat for Humanity’s new houses.

Volunteers from Springs Utilities will installed plants, mulch and rock. Water conservation experts with Springs Utilities worked with Pikes Peak for Humanity to develop plant options that will thrive on one-day-a-week watering. Not only does it save water but it also lowers the cost for the homeowners.

“We are happy to work with Pikes Peak Habitat for Humanity to install resilient landscapes that will thrive with limited water while creating a beautiful place to live,” said Lisa Pace with Springs Utilities. “These landscapes will only cost about $10 per month to water, resulting in a nice and affordable landscape for everyone.”

“Not only will this partnership drastically reduce the amount of water our homeowners use on their yards, but it will also significantly reduce their utility bills. With the current economic and drought climate in El Paso County, every drop and penny saved makes a difference," said Eric Wells, Pikes Peak Habitat for Humanity construction superintendent.