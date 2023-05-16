Denver doctor accused of sexually assaulting 10 women, some victims met through dating apps

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Denver man faces additional charges after an initial investigation into an alleged sexual assault led to nine more victims coming forward.

According to the Denver District Attorney's Office, 35-year-old Stephen Matthews was arrested on March 22 and accused of sexually assaulting and drugging a woman. He was charged with three felony counts; sexual assault – victim helpless (F3), sexual assault – no consent (F4), and sexual assault – victim incapable appraising condition (F4).

According to court documents, Matthews met this victim on the dating app Hinge. The arrest warrant also states Matthews is a board-certified Cardiologist and Internal Medicine Physician.

On Jan. 30, 2023, the documents state the victim went to a hospital and underwent a Sexual Assault Nurse Examination for a sexual assault perpetrated against her the night before.

A week later, she reported the assault to police. According to the court documents, she met Matthews for brunch and then went back to his home. After he made her a drink, the victim told police she "began to feel poorly." Her next memory is being in her own home talking to paramedics and doesn't know how she got there.

On April 19, the Denver Police Department said subsequent information led investigators to believe there may be other incidents involving Matthews.

Tuesday, the DA's office announced nine additional women came forward. Prosecutors dismissed the original criminal case against Matthews and filed a new criminal case alleging 16 felony counts involving a total of ten victims.

According to court documents, several of the victims reported similar interactions with Matthews after meeting him on dating apps or in person. Several of the victims described drinking something that led to them feeling "incoherent" and "blacking out."

Matthews is now charged with three counts of sexual assault – victim helpless (F3), one count of sexual assault – no consent, drugging (F3), two counts of sexual assault – overcome will, drugging (F3), three counts of sexual assault – victim incapable appraising condition, drugging (F3) and seven counts of second-degree assault – drugging (F4).