Colorado driver claims his dog was driving to avoid DUI arrest in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Southern Colorado driver faces several charges after he tried claiming he wasn't the one behind the wheel, his dog was.

On Saturday, Springfield Police stopped a vehicle going 52 miles in a 30-mile-per-hour zone near 7th and Main St. around 11:30 p.m.

According to the Springfield Police Department, an officer watched the driver try to switch places with his dog who was in the passenger seat.

The driver got out of the passenger side of the vehicle and claimed he wasn't driving.

SPD said the driver showed clear signs of intoxication and when asked about his alcohol consumption, he ran.

Police managed to catch him without 20 yards of the vehicle.

According to SPD, the driver was traveling from Las Animas to Pueblo and got lost in Springfield. Police discovered the suspect also had two active warrants for his arrest out of Pueblo.

The Baca County Sheriff's Office arrived and assisted with the incident. The suspect was medically cleared at the hospital and then booked into the Baca County Jail for his warrants. He was also charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, driving while ability impaired, driving under suspension, speeding 20-24 over, and resisting arrest.

The suspect's name and age have not been released.