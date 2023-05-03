Skip to Content
Pueblo’s hazmat exercise marks final step in Chemical Stockpile Emergency Preparedness Program

KRDO

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Wednesday marked the final training exercise in the Chemical Stockpile Emergency Preparedness Program in Pueblo, part of the destruction of the stockpile at the Pueblo Chemical Depot.

Several agencies including The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office, Pueblo Fire, FEMA, and the U.S. Army participated in the drill.

The scenario was that a semi-truck carrying hazardous chemicals crashed off I-25 in Pueblo, spilling its contents all over the road, people, and dogs.

In this drill, the dogs ran in front of the truck, causing the crash. The chemicals spilled on the dogs and also on several victims nearby.

Emergency crews quickly began assessing the patients and rinsing them in a high-powered shower from the firetruck.

Once the plan destroys all the chemical weapons, hundreds of people will need to find new jobs. Officials said some will stay in Pueblo, but those jobs will be limited because the main operation will be over. Others will move to different states.

Riley Carroll

Riley is a weekend anchor and reporter for KRDO. Learn more about her here.

