More than 90% of chemical weapons stockpile at Pueblo Chemical Depot destroyed

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- More than 90 percent of the chemical weapons stockpile at the Pueblo Chemical Depot has been destroyed, according to the Army.

The U.S. Army Pueblo Chemical Depot originally stored more than 2,600 tons of the blister agent mustard in projectiles and mortar rounds. To date, 2,387.9 tons have been destroyed.

Projects to destroy 155mm projectiles and 105mm projectiles have been completed. The campaign currently underway is working to destroy 4.2-inch mortar rounds.

The Army says the goal of this mission is to have all of the chemical weapons at both the Pueblo Chemical Depot and the Blue Grass Army Depot near Richmond, Kentucky destroyed by Sept. 30, 2023.

For more on this mission visit https://www.peoacwa.army.mil/