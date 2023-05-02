Skip to Content
WATCH: Video shows avalanche mitigation along Independence Pass

CDOT

PITKIN COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Department of Transportation shared with KRDO footage of avalanche mitigation along Independence Pass.

According to CDOT, this was one of the best years for avalanche mitigation on Independence Pass based on the amount of snow crews were able to bring down within one mission and day.

In some areas, CDOT estimates about 20 feet of snow covering the roadway after the mitigation.

CDOT will now focus on clearing the pass to open it for the public for summer.

Watch the mitigation below:

