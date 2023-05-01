Scammer Alert: Health First Colorado and Child Health Plan Plus

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) – The Department of Health Care Policy & Financing (HCPF) is issuing an alert to Health First Colorado and Child Health Plan Plus (CHP+) members about scammers saying their health coverage is canceled.

HCPF says phone calls and text messages from scammers include threats of canceling memberships and asking members for money, credit card, and bank information.

HCPF says Health First Colorado and CHP+ will never ask members or applicants for any of the following information over phone or text message:

Money or sensitive personal information like social security numbers

Bank account or credit card information over phone or text

Will never threaten legal action over phone or text

HCPF and county departments of human services may contact some members over the phone asking for current contact information such as phone number, email, or mailing address, but never personal or sensitive information.

Members can choose to update their contact information over the phone but online services are available if they have additional questions about renewal and need help.

Members or applicants that have received suspicious or threatening calls or texts are asked to file a complaint with the Attorney General Consumer Protection Unit by clicking the link here.