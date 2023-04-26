Colorado Springs Police asking for information on 47-year-old woman who went missing in 2009

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is still looking for a missing woman who was last seen in 2009.

According to CSPD, 47-year-old Sandra Patterson was last seen by family members on February 28, 2009, and was reported missing on April 26, 2011.

Patterson is 5’2, with brown hair and brown eyes, and weighs approximately 120-130 pounds.

CSPD is asking anyone with information regarding the disappearance of Patterson to call CSPD at (719)-444-7000.