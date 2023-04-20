Search for suspects seen crawling through hole into Pueblo firearm store, stealing weapons

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Federal Agents are helping with an investigation into a burglary at a Pueblo firearm store.

Monday, April 17, the Pueblo Police Department responded to the Bam Bam Firearms and Sporting Goods at 3:40 a.m.

According to security footage obtained by KRDO, two suspects are seen walking up to the firearm store, and then one suspect is seen crawling through a hole into the building.

Now, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, in conjunction with the PPD and the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF), is offering a reward for information leading to an arrest.

At this time, investigators are conducting an inventory to determine the exact number of firearms stolen.

The ATF is offering a reward of up to $2,500, which will be matched by NSSF for a total reward of up to $5,000.

The ATF said this reward is part of a larger national cooperative initiative between ATF and NSSF in which the NSSF matches ATF's reward in cases involving the theft of firearms from federally licensed firearms retailers.

Anyone with information about this crime should contact the ATF at (888) ATF-TIPS (1-888-283-8477) or Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-STOP (7867). Tips can also be sent to ATFTips@atf.gov, through ATF's website, or at the Pueblo Crime Stoppers website.