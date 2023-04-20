Colorado Springs father calls for speed bumps in neighborhood after daughter is hit and killed

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- As a Colorado Springs family prepares to lay their 9-year-old daughter to rest after she was hit and killed, they're also calling for a change in their neighborhood.

On April 11, Makaylyn Lee was hit by a car while riding a toy scooter with her siblings and friends near Overton St. and Michigan Ave. She passed away roughly 36 hours later on April 13.

While the crash is still under investigation, Makaylyn's parents want to prevent other parents from experiencing the loss they're going through.

"I just never want this to happen to another mother and father you know it's tragic you know… I'm going to miss my baby," said Makaylyn's mother, Kaylea Genske-Halazon

Kaylea and Makaylyn's father Marvin Lee have asked the City of Colorado Springs to implement speed bumps and extra traffic signs to keep other kids and pedestrians safe.

"I want to raise awareness, you can't be flying through these neighborhoods you need to slow down, there are always children playing and they don't think, they don't think to always stop at the corner that cars might be coming," said Kaylea.

The Lee family said nothing will bring their baby back, but they can make change happen.

"We are hoping her story inspires the city and anyone who would be involved with the road commission to do something to make sure this doesn't happen again, to another small child and hurt another family," said Lee.

City officials said they're reviewing Makaylyn's case before it approves any speed bumps or changes in the neighborhood.

"We do have what we call the neighborhood traffic program, and that defines a process in addressing and answering these requests," explained Todd Frisbe, Engineering Manager for Traffic Operations.

The Lee family is hopeful the city will install six-speed bumps and drop the neighborhood speed to 15 miles per hour.

"We just hope we can get these speed bumps to slow people coming up this hill, thinking this is a 50 to 60-mile zone," added Lee.

The Lee family is also trying to start a petition to get their voices heard.

The family had a private viewing on Thursday, ahead of Friday's funeral for Makaylyn.

A GoFundMe was started to help the Lee family during this difficult time. Click here to help.