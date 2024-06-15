Sizzling Father’s Day

Tonight we will keep the rain chances around until the early night then the rain will give away to mostly clear skies. It will feel mild tonight with lows in the upper 50s.

Father's Day is going to be a scorcher. We will have highs in the upper 90s to triple digits, we can many of the triple digits in the eastern plains however Pueblo and Canon City can experience those temperatures as well. Due to temperatures being so hot for the this time of year, we have another chance yet this week to break some records and we will have another heat advisory in effect from noon until 7pm. There is also a Red Flag Burn in effect starting tomorrow at noon and lasting until 8 pm. It is best to keep your father day activities in doors.

The heat will stick around for the start of your work week. Well keep with the warm temperatures with another opportunity to possibly break some more records.

A cold front will come through Tuesday dropping temperatures into the 80s and 90s. Temperatures dip a little further for Wednesday more hometowns seeing highs in the 70s and still some 80s. Rain chances enter back into the forecast and will remain for the rest of the work week. Temperatures for Thursday and Friday will increase back into the 80s and 90s.