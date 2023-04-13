9-year-old dies two days after getting hit by a car while riding scooter in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – A Colorado Springs family is grieving the loss of their 9-year-old daughter who passed away after getting hit by a vehicle while riding a scooter.

Tuesday at 7:12 p.m., officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department responded to the intersection of Overton St. and Michigan Ave. on reports of an auto vs. pedestrian accident.

At the scene, police discovered the pedestrian was a young girl. The child suffered serious injuries and was taken to a hospital.

According to her family, Makaylyn Marie Lee passed away Thursday at 7:30 a.m., roughly 36 hours after the accident.

The Lee family said Makaylyn attended Atlas Elementary School.

Courtesy of the Lee Family

Police have not said whether or not the driver will face any charges.