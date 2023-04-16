Day 2 North Creek Fire: Cause determined to be a campfire

BEALUH, Colo. (KRDO) -- The North Creek Fire burning in Beulah, west of Pueblo, is still 43 acres and 10% contained, fire officials said Sunday morning.

The U.S. Forest Service said the cause of the fire was determined to be a campfire used by a hunter.

The fire started Saturday afternoon and prompted mandatory evacuations which have since been lifted.

(PFD)

USFS said around 9:30 a.m. Sunday that air resources would available throughout the day if needed.

Custer County Rd387 is closed at the intersection of 386 and the public is still asked to stay out of the fire area.

As of Saturday, a person of interest had been identified after the fire was determined to be human-caused.