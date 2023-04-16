Skip to Content
News
By
Published 10:10 AM

Day 2 North Creek Fire: Cause determined to be a campfire

PCSO

BEALUH, Colo. (KRDO) -- The North Creek Fire burning in Beulah, west of Pueblo, is still 43 acres and 10% contained, fire officials said Sunday morning.

The U.S. Forest Service said the cause of the fire was determined to be a campfire used by a hunter.

The fire started Saturday afternoon and prompted mandatory evacuations which have since been lifted.

(PFD)

USFS said around 9:30 a.m. Sunday that air resources would available throughout the day if needed.

Custer County Rd387 is closed at the intersection of 386 and the public is still asked to stay out of the fire area.

As of Saturday, a person of interest had been identified after the fire was determined to be human-caused.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Riley Carroll

Riley is a weekend anchor and reporter for KRDO. Learn more about her here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content