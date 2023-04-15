North Creek Fire prompts evacuations in Beulah; 50 acres, 0% containment

BEULAH, Colo, (KRDO)--Fire crews are battling a fire burning in Beulah, just west of Pueblo. The fire is being called the North Creek Fire.

The Pueblo Fire Department says an evacuation notice was issued at 1:33 p.m. for Red Mountain Youth Camp, west to the county line. At last update, the fire department said the fire is approximately 50 acres in size and is 0% contained.

At 1:42 p.m., the Beulah Fire Protection and Ambulance District said the Sacramento Hot Shots, Juniper Valley Hots Shots and another hand crew were sent to help, as well as 'air resources.' Air resources are also on order.

There are 20 homes in the evacuation zone, according to the Pueblo Fire Department. People who need to evacuate can go to Roncolli Middle School in Pueblo.

At 2:15 p.m., the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office said the Community Animal Rescue Team was activated. Livestock animals, except for horses, can be taken to the Colorado State Fairgrounds. They are asking livestock owners to enter through Gate 4 and exit through the Beulah Avenue Gate.

Horses can be taken to the 4 BAR S Ranch at 6625 State Highway 78 W, according to the Beulah Fire Protection and Ambulance District. The location has trucks and trailers available if needed.

All domestic animals can be brought to the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region.

This is a developing story, check back here for more information.