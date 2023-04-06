A Pueblo Woman is still looking for her stolen vehicle along with her mother and brother’s ashes that were left inside

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO)--A woman is asking people in the community to be on the lookout for her stolen car, along with a necklace filled with her brother's and mother's ashes that were left inside.

Monique Chavez kept that necklace hanging on the rearview mirror of her car.

"I take them everywhere with me. It means a lot to me that I get those back," said Chavez.

CHAVEZ'S NECKLACE

Chavez's car was stolen right in front of her home on the south side of Pueblo earlier this week. According to the police report, Chavez last saw her 2019 silver Hyundai Elantra Sunday night. She noticed it was gone the following day and reported it stolen.

Chavez's car

The Pueblo Police Department told KRDO that from Jan. 1 - March 6, 2023, Kia and Hyundai account for 27% of the motor vehicle thefts.

The targeted vehicles have traditional ignition systems that are started with a physical key, the ones with touchless FOB ignitions are not targeted as much.

Chavez told Pueblo Police that her car was locked up and all of her keys were in her possession.

RELATED: COLORADO STATE PATROL ENCOURAGES DRIVERS OF CERTAIN VEHICLES TO TAKE EXTRA ANTI-THEFT STEPS

Chavez said her car's Colorado license plate number is BKUR71. She said the car had scrape damage on the front driver's side bumper. Also, her windows were tinted and the vehicle had stock rims.

If anyone sees a 2019 silver Hyundai Elantra with this plate number or similar description, call the Pueblo Police Department immediately.