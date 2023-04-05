Skip to Content
Published 6:33 PM

Parkview Medical Center celebrates organ donors

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Did you know that April is National Donate Life Month?

Throughout the month, hospitals across southern Colorado are celebrating the people who make organ donation such an incredible life-saver.

Wednesday at Parkview Medical Center in Pueblo, health care workers and organ recipients raised a flag in honor of organ donors. One man at the event said he likely wouldn't be here if it weren't for the generosity of his donors and so many others.

"You know, I feel a lot more aware of myself, of my health, much more grateful of just all of the people that it takes to to have a transplant program, either on the recovery side or on the transplant side," Jeremy Mares said. "There's just so many just wonderful heroes that I don't know that I'll ever be able to thank them all enough or as thoroughly as I wish I could."

KRDO wants to urge all of our viewers to be organ donors. It's easy to do when you rener your driver's license.

