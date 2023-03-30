Court Docs: Bar fight possibly led up to deadly shooting, a person of interest still on the loose

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police are still searching for a man accused of being involved in a shooting that left one person dead and another badly injured. KRDO obtained court documents that reveal more of what might've led up to the shooting - and more on a man who has already turned himself in.

According to court documents, the altercation between the suspect and victim began on Dec. 1. Security footage obtained by Pueblo Police shows the victim - 32-year-old Alonzo Valdez - at a Pueblo bar with two other men and a woman. He then is seen going outside after a vehicle - resembling the suspect's Chevrolet Cruz - arrives outside the bar.

Valdez walked to the open front passenger window, leaned in, and began swinging at or punching the driver. The affidavit states Valdez then pulls the driver out of the car and begins fighting him. He then walked away and back into the bar.

According to the affidavit, the same vehicle believed to be the suspect's vehicle left the parking lot then turned around and "began driving rapidly toward the front of the bar." More people inside the bar retreated to the back of the bar and began ducking down behind objects. The driver - identified by a detective as Aragon - tried entering the bar but couldn't. He and others inside the vehicle left the bar.

Minutes later, the affidavit states Valdez left the bar and drove off just as officers arrived at the scene.

According to court documents, police were called to the 7th street station on Dec. 2 at 1:46 a.m. regarding shots fired. The reporting party stated shots were fired at "Chelsea's Bar" and a car pulled into an ally.

However, police didn't find any proof of a shooting in the area. Roughly twenty minutes later, dispatch received a frantic 9-1-1 call from the victim's young son.

KRDO is learning from court documents that Alonzo died from a single gunshot wound to his face. Also, Pueblo Police told us Thursday, the victim involved did make survive.

The reporting party told police this information came from a person that ran into the bar.

Police did not find any proof of gunshots in the area.

Around 2:01 a.m. Dec. 2., police received calls about gunshots at 1008 E. 6th St. According to court documents, one of their calls came from a 10-year-old boy who told dispatch his mother had been shot. He told dispatch to hurry, and that his mom had been shot in the heart. When asked who did it, court documents report he identified the suspect, Aragon.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found Valdez in the backyard dead and a woman "gasping for air" inside the home. According to court documents, she had been shot six times, five around her neck and once through the chest.

Before being taken to a hospital, the woman told police the person who shot her was Aragon.

Officers learned that a silver 2013 Chevrolet that was found on the scene, the same one believed to have been at the bar earlier, belonged to Aargon. Police found blood on the vehicle and an opened beer in the console.

Police realized that the previous call from the local bar involved what appeared to be the same car. Officers found spent casings in the same make and model car on the scene.

After officers obtained a search warrant for Alonzo's home, they found one live 9MM round, four spent casings, and two projectiles on the scene. However, they did not find a firearm but did find an "air soft type gun." Officers also obtained Alonzo's phone.

Through surveillance footage, investigators saw what led up to the shooting. However, the actual shooting itself was not caught on camera.

According to the affidavit, Aragon and an unidentified man were seen arriving at Valdez's home. Soon after getting there, Valdez is seen pointing what's believed to be a pistol at Aragon.

Valdez was heard by police in the video saying "for no reason" and "look what you did to me bro," as he pointed the pistol at him. That's when Aragon began saying "do it, do it, Duke."

The court documents state the woman is seen entering the backyard, saying "no" and saying "you need to go."

In the video, Valdez is seen approaching Aragon. The court documents state it sounded like Valdez said something about "the shooting over there," with Aragon responding back with "I'm not the shooter nowhere!" The unknown male said, "he wasn't the shooter." That's when Valdez approaches the man, saying "who shot, you did?" The man denied shooting too.

Finally, after yelling between Aragon and Valdez, the woman goes back into the house and the security camera stops recording.

According to the court documents, the next clip shows Valdez lying face-up on the ground in the backyard at 2:01 a.m.

Days later, on Dec. 13, officers spoke again to the woman who was still in the hospital. She said Valdez had been out at the bar and once he was back home, he got into a fight with Aragon, referred to as "Shadow Boy."

The woman told police Aargon coming to the door and asking for "Trippy," identified as Valdez. She explained the two began arguing and Valdez had a gun. However, she told investigators she took it away from him and hid it inside the home.

Moments after she went back outside, she said that's when Aragon pulled out a gun and shot Valdez.

According to the affidavit, the woman told police in an "attempt to protect Valdez and her children she charged toward Aragon punching and swinging at him." While running toward him, that's when she was shot - causing her to land on top of him. She told police she was able to get the gun away from him but couldn't grab it due to being shot.

According to the affidavit, the unknown male picked up the gun and pulled her off Aragon. She couldn't say if it was Aragon or the unknown male who shot her again.

In the affidavit, investigators note they didn't find the gun she hid but did find an airsoft handgun resembling a gun.

The Pueblo Police Department told KRDO that Aargon did turn himself in on Monday, March 27. He's being held on $1 million for 2nd-degree murder and attempt to commit 1st-degree murder.

Pueblo PD said they're still looking for a male that is a possible suspect in this case.

Possible Person of Interest

If you have seen the person in the picture above you're advised to call the Pueblo Police Department.