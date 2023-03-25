River bottom fire burns in Pueblo on the north side of town

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A fire in a river bottom is burning in the Fountain Creek area on the north side of town Saturday afternoon, according to the Pueblo Fire Department.

(KRDO)

Pueblo fire said they responded to the grass fire Saturday morning in red flag conditions. The blaze jumped the creek and started a spot fire near a neighborhood on the east side of the river.

Luckily, the fire near the neighborhood was quickly extinguished but crews will remain on scene throughout the afternoon to monitor hotspots.

Fire crews warn that smoke may be visible from I-25 and Highway 50 for the rest of the day.

A red flag warning is in effect until 8pm tonight.