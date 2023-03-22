Body of Denver East High student accused of shooting two staff members found in Park County

PARK COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The body of the 17-year-old high school student accused of shooting two faculty members at Denver East High School was found in Park County, according to our Denver news partners.

Park County officials confirmed to news crews late Wednesday evening that a body was found in the area of a car believed to belong to the East High School shooting suspect's car.

The Park County Sheriff's Office told 9News that law enforcement found a red Volvo associated with 17-year-old Austin Lyle on County Road 68, also known as Wellington Lake Road, outside of Bailey

Park County Sheriff Tom McGraw then said around 8:15 p.m., a person's body was found in the woods about two-tenths of a mile from the car.

A law enforcement source told 9News the body was that of Lyle, and that he died of an apparent suicide.

The earlier discovery of the car prompted an alert to surrounding residents that told them to shelter in place due to heavy law enforcement activity in the area.

The alert was lifted around 8:30 p.m.

