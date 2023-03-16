Denver Police and the FBI need help to identify the “Snakebit Bandit” suspected of 5 bank robberies
DENVER, Colo. (KRDO)-- The FBI and Denver Police are asking the public for help identifying the so-called “Snakebit Bandit,” who is suspected of robbing five Denver banks just this year.
Our partners at 9News state the suspect earned his nickname because, during the robberies, he wore a hat with a snake on it that reads, “Don’t Tread on Me.”
The man was also spotted wearing a hat with a picture of the Colorado flag on the front and a sweatshirt hoodie that reads, “Fugitive Recovery Agent.”
FBI and Denver Police say they are searching for a man who is approximately between 5 feet, 7 inches, and 5 feet, 9 inches tall.
The suspect is described as having a thin build and weighs around 150 pounds.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit their website by clicking the link here.