Pikes Peak Habitat for Humanity gifts affordable home to family of three

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- On Saturday, Pikes Peak Habitat for Humanity hosted a home dedication celebration in The Ridge at Sand Creek neighborhood for new homeowner Perla Desantaigo and her family.

Volunteers who worked on the home, and the Colorado Springs community were invited to celebrate this milestone in a family’s journey to strength and stability.

Perla was born in Mexico and came to the United States with a green card when she was 18 years old. Perla and her husband had two children, but she left him because it was a toxic and abusive relationship. Since then, she has rented homes.

"It feels great I'm really happy for my mom especially cause this is her home permanently and she can grow old here," said Tiffany Desantaigo, Perla's daughter.

Perla (right) and her two children

Perla previously lived in a mobile home and which had serious issues.

“When it rains the house suffers from leaks, and in places like the living room and kitchen we don’t have heating, the floor has holes where you can easily see out of the trailer, and that allows the entry of mice and other rodents," said Perla.

The Desantaigo family is excited to finally build roots in their new home.

To learn more about the program, click here.