Syringe Exchange Program gets backlash from Pueblo County Commissioner

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Pueblo County Commissioner is voicing his concern about a local non-profit that he says is encouraging illegal drug use.

Pueblo County Commissioner Eppie Griego claims an organization called Colorado Health Network, which provides safe needles through its Access Point program, is promoting snorting drugs as safe.

Griego said that while he and his staff are continuing to work to find new ways to limit overdoses in Pueblo, he's not in support of sites, like Access Point, that offer safe needles for those struggling with addiction.

He believes the facility "crosses the line" and works against the goal of stopping drug use. Additionally, Griego said the needle exchange program needs more oversight.

According to Colorado Health Network's website, the Syringe Access Program (SAP) is "is an anonymous program offering unused sterile syringes and injection equipment at no cost for individuals who inject substances. No photo ID is required. SAP is a harm reduction service implemented to reduce the spread of HIV, HCV, and other infections."

The organization's Prevention Services Manager Christine Charron said drug use will continue even if SAP is shut down.

“People will continue to use drugs no matter if supplies are available," Charron explained. "What we really try to do is provide those supplies that are sterile with low barrier as well as that really really vital education."

Access Point Pueblo said they work to provide people with the tools they need to help them break out of drug addiction.

Still, Griego said commissioners will work to ensure needle-exchange programs will not get county funding.

According to officials with Access Point, SAP is funded through the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment and has been since 2014. It's not funded by Pueblo County.