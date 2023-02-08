Department of Human Services complaint leads to arrests and drug bust in Woodland Park

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Teller County Sheriff's Office said its response to a Department of Human Services (DHS) complaint led deputies to make two arrests and seize a large number of drugs this weekend.

Teller County Sheriff's deputies arrived at a Woodland Park home Saturday to arrest Rianna Moret for violating a protection order.

However, when deputies went inside the home to arrest her, they found evidence of possible narcotics.

The Sheriff's Office said deputies obtained a search warrant and returned to the home Sunday. That's when they arrested Cody Haakensen, the man Rianna was prohibited from contacting, for possession and distribution of narcotics.

Court documents state inside the Woodland Park home, the Teller County Sheriff's Office narcotics team found various drug paraphernalia including 108 fentanyl pills, 2.8 grams of methamphetamine, a loaded gun, and seven syringes they believed could be heroin.

Haakensen faces five drug felony charges for the possession of drug paraphernalia and unlawful distribution or sale of narcotics.

The Teller County Sheriff's Office is still investigating this case and they have not ruled out the possibility of more arrests in connection to this incident.

