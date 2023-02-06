Falcon High senior was motorcyclist killed in hit-and-run crash

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Coroner's Office confirmed with KRDO the identity of the motorcyclist killed in a hit-and-run crash.

According to the coroner's office, 18-year-old Joseph Wright died in a crash along Waynoka Pl. & Constitution Ave. Feb. 1.

Colorado State Patrol initially told KRDO a Yamaha motorcycle was driving at an "excessive speed" eastbound on Constitution Ave. and an unknown vehicle was in the process of making a righthand turn onto Constitution Ave. The motorcyclist - Wright - lost control, slid into the vehicle, and was thrown from the bike.

According to CSP, the driver paused for a moment before leaving the scene. At this time, investigators have yet to find the other vehicle involved.

Wright was taken to a hospital where he later died.

KRDO confirmed with District 49 that Wright was a senior at Falcon High School. The district had sent an email to the D49 community alerting them of Wright's death.

In the email, district officials said Wright "was an energetic, well-known student in the D49 family, attending school in the Falcon Zone as a middle schooler and through his time at FHS. He was an active member of the FHS U.S. Space Force JROTC and will be dearly missed. Our school and our community will feel the effects of this tragedy, and we will walk through this together with care and respect."

The district also offered resources to students struggling with the loss in addition to staff and the D49 support team:

Peak View Behavioral Health www.peakviewbh.com 719-444-8484 Cedar Springs https://cedarspringsbhs.com/

The district said resources are also available on the FHS counseling services page.