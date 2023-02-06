Bullet holes cover Meridian Ranch home following shooting, neighbors shaken

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Though Point Reyes Drive is no longer blocked off by cones or caution tape, neighbors are looking at physical reminders of the Meridian Ranch neighborhood shooting that left one dead and four injured in the hospital Sunday morning.

James Ludwick lives two houses down from 12264 Point Reyes Drive, where the shooting took place. He said the images of what he saw that night are etched on his mind. Since the shooting, he hasn't been able to sleep.

"A loud argument broke out in the backyard of that house, and within, geez, a minute or so, gunfire broke out," explained Ludwick.

Ludwick said when he heard the commotion, he poked his head out of his front door to see what was happening.

"There was a green car over there and somebody standing in between those houses, and they were shooting at each other," said Ludwick. "I saw them put him on a stretcher and they had another body in the road."

According to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office, deputies arrived around 1 a.m. Sunday and found multiple people shot.

The EPCSO said five people were taken to the hospital for their injuries. There, one person died.

Ludwick said the property where the shooting happened has been rented out in the past as a short-term vacation rental on Airbnb, and he's spoken with guests that have rented the home.

He believes people were renting out the house when the shooting happened.

KRDO took a screenshot of the property listed on Airbnb's website Sunday afternoon, but just a few hours later, the property listing was gone.

KRDO reached out to Airbnb and the property lister to see if the home was rented from Saturday into Sunday, but neither responded to our requests for comment.

KRDO also reached out to the Warner Group, the management company over the Meridian Ranch neighborhoods. The company said its board of directors will not comment on the incident or whether short-term rentals are allowed in the area.