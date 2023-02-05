Skip to Content
1 killed in car crash near Citadel Mall, several others hurt

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- One person was killed and several others were taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a two-car crash early Sunday morning, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.

Police said it happened just before 1:30 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of Academy Blvd and Palmer Park Blvd. According to police, a car was driving north on Academy at Palmer Park when it was hit by a car eastbound on Palmer Park.

Multiple people involved in the crash were taken to the hospital, some with serious bodily injury, CSPD said. One of those victims later succumbed to their injuries at the hospital.

The Major Crash Team is investigating. Police said alcohol and speed are possible factors.

Riley Carroll

Riley is a weekend anchor and reporter for KRDO. Learn more about her here.

