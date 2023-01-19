Veteran services expanding after a need was identified in the Steel City

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO)--They're nearly 13,000 veterans that live in Pueblo. Many of them have been driving nearly an hour all the way up to Colorado Springs to receive behavioral health resources like therapy, counseling, and other health-related needs.

Now, Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Centers Pueblo Office is expanding its services after seeing a significant need for resources.

"The bulk of the main services are available up in Colorado Springs. That's where you're able to get behavioral health or talk therapy with no medication. But all that's being reworked in this coming fiscal year to encompass Pueblo so that we're able to bring those funds here and help veterans," said Josh Wills, Peer Navigator with the Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Centers Pueblo Office.

The Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center Pueblo Office will host a Salute to Heroes reception Thursday starting at 4:30 p.m. at Pueblo Community College. They will be Celebrating Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center’s expansion into Pueblo.

Leaders with the Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center say those behavioral health services will be available in the next two months at the Pueblo office.

The Pueblo office is located at the St. Mary Corwin hospital in the Bessemer neighborhood.