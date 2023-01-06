Suspect arrested in armed robbery of Pueblo Dollar General

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- On January 4, 2022, at approximately 8:51 a.m., Officers were dispatched to the Dollar General on the 2400 block of S. Prairie, Ave. regarding an armed robbery that had just

occurred.

Once on scene, officers watched surveillance and were able to obtain an initial description of the suspect who was a white male wearing a black hoodie and a black and red flannel shirt. By watching the video, officers determined the suspect ran east across Prairie Ave. towards the Pueblo Village Apartments.

Officers responded to the apartments and watched surveillance there, where they were able to determine the suspect did run into an apartment on the property. A perimeter was set up and contact was made at that apartment.

The resident of the apartment gave officers consent to search the apartment where they contacted a total of six individuals inside. One of those individuals was identified as Brandon Hoskins who, at the time of contact, was dressed as a woman to include wearing a wig, camisole, and padded bra.

During the search, officers found clothes matching those the suspect wore, including the flannel shirt. In the pants of the clothing, officers found Hoskins' wallet which had his ID.

One of the other occupants of the apartment had a large number of bills in denominations matching those taken from the Dollar General store. Additional investigation led to information that Hoskins had come into the apartment just before officers arrived, admitting he had just robbed the Dollar General and began pulling money out of his pockets.

Hoskins was booked into Pueblo County Detention Center on a charge of Aggravated

Robbery.