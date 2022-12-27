Colorado Springs law firm offering free cab rides home on New Year’s Eve

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- McDivitt Law Firm announced it's continuing its Safe Ride Home Program that offers residents safe transportation for New Year's Eve.

According to a press release, the law firm has provided more than 19,000 safe rides home since beginning the program in 2007. The program wasn't available in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now, McDivitt Law Firm has brought back the program to keep roads safe going into the new year.

“We’re trying to make the decision easy and accessible for someone who’s out drinking,” said attorney David McDivitt, COO of McDivitt Law Firm in a press release. “Please err on the side of caution. We will pay for your entire fare home. All you have to do is tell the driver it’s on McDivitt.”

For a safe ride home, call one of the following cab companies and tell them your ride home is on McDivitt Law Firm:

Colorado Springs – Call zTrip, formally Yellow Cab, of Colorado Springs at (719) 766-4567.

Pueblo & Pueblo West – Call City Cab of Pueblo at (719) 543-2525.

Colorado Springs residents can also use the zTrip app to order a ride. Make sure to mark "Pay in Car" at the time of the booking and tell the driver, "It's on McDivitt."

These rides are only available to the customer's home, not to another bar or restaurant.

For more information, click here.