KRDO13 Investigates: Controversial ‘Dr. Moma’ now facing felony fraud charges

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A Colorado Springs med spa owner who was previously the subject of state investigations during the COVID-19 pandemic is now facing felony fraud charges after investigators accused her of fraudulently obtaining more than $225,000 in public assistance benefits.

Court records obtained by KRDO13 Investigates show Sylvienash Binwie Moma, owner of Dr. Moma Health and Wellness, has been charged with theft of between $100,000 and $1 million and a cybercrime scheme to defraud, both of which are Class 3 felonies.

The criminal case is unrelated to the state's previous actions involving Dr. Moma Health and Wellness.

KRDO13 Investigates reported extensively on Moma during the COVID-19 pandemic, when state health officials determined her clinic failed to follow certain vaccine program requirements. Thousands of patients who received COVID-19 vaccinations through the clinic were later advised to get re-vaccinated because state officials could not verify the effectiveness of the doses administered there.

Now, five years later, Moma still has her nursing license with the state (she is a doctor of nursing practice, not a medical doctor), and her clinic appears to still be operating.

According to a probable cause affidavit filed in El Paso County District Court, a fraud complaint was submitted to El Paso County Human Services in January 2025 regarding Moma's finances.

Investigators allege the complaint led to a review of Moma's reported income, resources and business interests.

According to court records, investigators allege they discovered multiple income-generating businesses that were not disclosed on public assistance applications. The affidavit further alleges those businesses deposited money into accounts controlled by Moma and that she moved funds between those accounts.

Investigators claim documents used to determine eligibility for public assistance benefits did not accurately reflect Moma's financial situation.

The affidavit alleges Moma received $217,440.38 in Medicaid benefits between September 2023 and March 2025. Investigators also allege she received $7,601 in food assistance benefits between April 2024 and March 2025.

Court records state investigators believe Moma was not entitled to receive those benefits because of alleged misrepresentations involving income and financial resources.

The allegations stem from an investigation conducted by El Paso County Human Services and later reviewed by investigators with the 4th Judicial District Attorney's Office, according to the affidavit.

Previous state discipline

The new criminal case follows earlier state scrutiny involving Dr. Moma Health and Wellness.

In 2022, Moma entered into a disciplinary agreement with the Colorado Board of Nursing related to the clinic's COVID-19 vaccination operations. As part of that agreement, Moma admitted facts outlined by the Board regarding failures involving vaccine clinic operations and accepted a letter of admonition.

You can find those terms here.

KRDO13 Investigates contacted Moma seeking her response to the allegations.

Moma agreed to an interview and directed KRDO13 Investigates to meet her where she was receiving medical treatment.

However, when we arrived, Moma and her husband declined to participate in an on-camera interview.

Moma's husband urged KRDO13 Investigates not to air the story because of Moma's current medical issues and asked that the station "have compassion."

He also accused Moma's ex-husband of being responsible for the allegations.

Moma has not publicly responded to the specific allegations contained in the criminal case.

Court records show Moma has been charged with theft of between $100,000 and $1 million and a cybercrime scheme to defraud. She is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in court.

If convicted, she could face up to 12 years in prison on each charge.

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