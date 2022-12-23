Skip to Content
Pueblo Rescue Mission offering Christmas dinner

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO)--On Christmas Day, the Pueblo Rescue Mission is offering a Christmas dinner for anyone in need. They will be serving turkey, ham, and dessert.

Officials with the Pueblo Rescue Misson said the holiday sometimes feels like just another day for those experiencing homelessness.

"For them, it's just Sunday. It's not really Christmas for some. So we'd like to make sure and brighten everybody's day a little bit by having a special meal on those days that the residents and the people who stay here regularly celebrate, we want them to be able to do the same thing," said Melanie Rapier, Executive Director of the Pueblo Rescue Mission.

Rapier said she hopes that some of what they do brightens people's day.

"We'll be handing out Christmas gift bags to everybody who comes for a meal," Rapier added.

The Pueblo Rescue mission said anybody is welcome to come and enjoy a meal.

